GSN, the company comprising GSN TV and GSN Games, has promoted Mark Feldman to president and CEO. The former EVP and general counsel replaces David Goodhill, who announced in April that he was exiting after a decade as CEO.

Feldman joined GSN in 2008 and has been responsible for legal & business affairs, business development and GSN’s innovation lab 1-800-Nothing.

“Mark is a talented leader with a history of success at GSN, and I believe he has the right vision and strategy to achieve future growth in the company’s television and digital games businesses,” said Andy Kaplan, president of Sony Pictures Television Networks, which co-owns GSN with AT&T Entertainment Group.

Said Feldman: “GSN TV is unique in the entertainment television landscape in our persistent commitment to our core audience through game show programming in all its forms, including classic, contemporary and, increasingly, interactive shows. GSN Games has become a world leader by providing our players compelling opportunities to play anytime, anywhere, whether on their own or in a huge variety of always-available competitions. … I could not be more excited to team with GSN’s many outstanding professionals throughout the globe in crafting the next chapter of our development.“

Prior to joining GSN, Feldman was President of Univision Home Entertainment and Consumer Products. He previously was CEO of TuTv, CEO of Magna Entertainment and COO of E! Entertainment Television.