Freeform has lined up three more regular cast members for its upcoming black-ish spinoff series, which has been retitled to grown-ish. The 13 episode single-camera comedy, toplined by black-ish‘s Yara Shahidi, was previously known as college-ish.

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Parnell, Emily Arlook (The Good Place), and Trevor Jackson (American Crime) have been tapped as series regulars on the comedy, joining previously cast Shahidi and Deon Cole. Parnell and Jackson will reprise the roles they originated in the planted spinoff episode of black-ish, while Arlook plays the role originally played in the black-ish episode by Mallory Sparks.

grown-ish follows the Johnson’s eldest daughter Zoey (Shahidi) as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest. Deon Cole plays Charlie, Dre’s eccentric and unpredictable co-worker at Stevens & Lido. Arlook plays Miriam, a freshman know-it-all at Southern California University with a no holds barred attitude. Parnell plays the dean of Southern California University. Jackson will portray a socially-conscious sophomore at Southern California University.

The series, from ABC Signature Studios, will start production next month and is set to premiere early 2018 on Freeform and the Freeform App .

“grown-ish reflects what we’ll be dealing with in the show – that in between place where you’re not quite an adult but facing grown world problems for the first time,” said creator and executive producer Kenya Barris. “Where black-ish examines what it means to be black, grown-ish is an examination of what it is and what it means to be grown.”

Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and Brian Dobbins are executive producers of the series. grown-ish is one of two upcoming single-camera comedy series on Freeform, along with Alone Together.