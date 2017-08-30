The cast of Freeform’s Grown-ish is growing. ABC’s Black-ish spinoff has added Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) and Jordan Buhat (Summer of ’84) as series regulars and singing duo Chloe x Halle (Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey) as recurring. They join previously announced cast Yara Shahidi, Deon Cole, Chris Parnell, Emily Arlook and Trevor Jackson.

Grown-ish, from Black-ish executive producer Kenya Barris, is a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Courtesy of Freeform

Raisa will portray Ana, an outspoken conservative freshman at Southern California University. Buhat will play Vivek, a first generation Indian-American freshman at Southern California University with an endearing lack of self-awareness. Singing sisters Chloe x Halle portray twin sisters Sky and Jazz, who are on the track team at the college.

The 13-episode, single-camera comedy is set to start production next week for an early 2018 premiere on Freeform.

Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and Brian Dobbins executive produce.