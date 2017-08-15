Groundhog Day, the Broadway musical based on the stellar 1993 romantic comedy starring Bill Murray, is ending its Broadway run on Sunday, September 17, producers said today. It will have played 176 performances and 32 previews. An 18-month national tour is in the works for next year, and a London production is also in the offing.

The musical — book by Danny Rubin, music and lyrcis by Tim Minchin — opened at the August Wilson Theatre on April 17 this year. It landed seven Tony noms this year including Best Musical, Best Leading Actor in a musical for Andy Karl’s Phil Connors and Matthew Warchus for Best Director of a Musical. It won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Producers include Whistle Pig, Columbia Live Stage, and The Dodgers, with Michael Watt.

“It has been a joy to share Groundhog Day over and over again with Broadway audiences,” the producers said in making the announcement. “We could not have asked for a more magnificent, devoted company to bring Danny Rubin’s heartfelt words, Tim Minchin’s dynamic score, and Matthew Warchus’s ingenious direction to the August Wilson Theatre stage every night. This Punxsutawney family has been through a lot together and as Groundhog Day heads into its final month of performances in New York, we are so proud to be part of a Golden Age of musicals on Broadway.”