EXCLUSIVE: Griffin Dunne has come aboard the Netflix biopic Gore, joining Kevin Spacey, whose been tapped to play the title character Gore Vidal. The Last Station helmer Michael Hoffman is directing Gore, which is filming in Italy.

Vidal spent large periods of time in Rome in the early 1960s and later between the Italian capital city and a grand villa called La Rondinaia in the Amalfi Coast village of Ravello where he hosted an array famous faces like Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, and Paul Newman. Dunne will play Leonard Bernstein, a famous composer known for his work on musicals such as West Side Story, Peter Pan, and Wonderful Town.

Andy Paterson is producing the project.

Dunne recently directed and produced the upcoming Netflix documentary, Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, which will debut at the New York Film Festival in October. He currently stars in the Amazon series I Love Dick and appears in the Netflix film War Machine.

Dunne is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.