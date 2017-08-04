Timeless star Abigail Spencer is set for a multi-episode arc in the upcoming 14th season of ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Spencer will play Megan Hunt, Owen’s sister, in a recasting. She replaces Bridget Regan who could not return to the series due to scheduling conflicts. Regan is a series regular in TNT’s The Last Ship which received a two-season pickup through Season 5. Season 4 premieres on August 20.

Spencer plays the series regular role of Lucy Preston in NBC’s Timeless, which was canceled then quickly renewed for a second season. She previously starred as Amantha Holden in SundanceTV’s Rectify. She’s repped by WME, Untitled and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 debuts with a two-hour premiere on September 28. The new season sees the return of Krista Vernoff, who served as head writer and executive producer for the series’ first seven seasons, joining the showrunning team of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.