Midway through Season 2, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has ordered a third season of its praised original drama series Greenleaf,from Lionsgate, Craig Wright (Lost, Six Feet Under) and executive producers Clement Virgo (The Book of Negros)and Oprah Winfrey (Selma). Additionally, Rick Fox, who portrays journalist Darius Nash, has been upped to a series regular for the new season.

OWN

The renewal comes amid strong ratings for Greenleaf, which is averaging over two million total viewers in Live+3. It is Wednesday night’s No. 2 original scripted cable series for women 25-54 and one of the Top 4 original scripted cable series for African-American women and total viewers.

“We can’t wait to see what another season of ‘Greenleaf’ will bring,” said Erik Logan, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “This series was instrumental in evolving OWN’s scripted programming and it continues to pull in viewers each week with its unique storytelling and characters.”

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with Oprah Winfrey and the OWN team for a third season of the hit series ‘Greenleaf,’” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President & Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. “The combination of a brilliant creator, an incredibly talented cast and inspirational music have positioned ‘Greenleaf’ for a long run, and we can hardly wait to see where the third season takes us.”

The second half of season two will return with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16 at 10 PM ET/PT and will regularly air Wednesday nights at 10 PM ET/PT.