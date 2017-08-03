We’re learning details of the character Tina Fey will play in the upcoming second season of Great News on NBC.

Series creator Tracey Wigfield told reporters today at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Fey will guest star as business exec Diana St. Tropez, the new boss at MMN, the fictional news network at the center of the show.

Diana, said to be in the vein of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandburg, is described as a woman who is seen as having it all. She’s written a series of books called Boss Bitch and is idolized by local news producer Katie (Briga Heelan). It was announced during NBC’s upfront in May that Fey would be guest-starring in Season 2, but no details of her character were revealed.

“You are going to see Tina in a few episodes as a new character,” NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline in an interview Thursday. “I think it’s her wheelhouse, behind the scenes of television, commenting on the world we live in,” adding “It’s a clever use of her.”

Fey executive produces Great News. Since her Emmy-winning run on 30 Rock, Fey also has guest-starred on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt which she co-created and executive produces with Robert Carlock, and also played herself in an episode of Difficult People.