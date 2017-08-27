The season four promo trailer for Fox’s Gotham is out, offering the first look at Batman’s arch enemy, The Scarecrow. The promo will air today during the first game of Sunday’s NFL preseason slate on Fox.

The Scarecrow is Dr. Jonathan Crane, a deranged former professor of psychology who sows the fears of his adversaries through drugs. The tactics are a form of “research” for the mad scholar on the effects of fear in humans. His scarecrow costume and surname were borrowed from Ichabod Crane of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

The Batman prequel series is moving this fall from its established Monday slot to Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Fox, with a Sept. 21 debut slated. Seth MacFarlane’s new space drama, The Orville, follows.

Season four will witness the emergence of the criminal landscape for which Gotham City is best known, with Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) leading the fight against an assortment of deranged villains. To help, a new hero rises, as Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) appears.

Based on the DC Comics characters, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, with Bruno Heller and John Stephens (the showrunner) as executive producers.