Former Vice President Al Gore and producer Jason Blum will be honored at this year’s IFP Gotham Awards, with Gore on the heels of his follow-up climate documentary An Inconvenient Sequel set to receive the Humanitarian Tribute and Blum the Industry Tribute during the event’s annual awards ceremony November 27 in New York.

Gore has been making the rounds for his movie, an update to his original An Inconvenient Truth which won the 2007 Documentary Oscar. The Gotham award recognizes an individual who, through cinema, has had a profound, transformative global impact, and Gore spends most of his time heading The Climate Reality Project, his nonprofit focused on solutions to the global climate crisis.

Blum, the founder of Blumhouse Productions, helped pioneer the high-quality micro-budget film genre and has produced more than 70 films and as well as numerous TV projects, and just launched an indie TV studio. The Industry Tribute is awarded to an individual whose unique vision, innovation and contributions have made a signiﬁcant impact on the motion picture and television industry.

The 2017 Gothams will be held at Cipriani Wall Street. Nominations in the 10 categories of film, TV and documentary will be announced October 19.