ITV has given the green light to Gordon Ramsay’s Gordon on Cocaine (working title), a two-part hourlong docuseries in which Ramsay strips away cocaine’s glamorous image to expose the dark and deadly side of the drug.

In Gordon’s own business, the restaurant trade, he’s witnessed cocaine wreck the careers of colleagues and tragically he lost his close friend and chef protégé to a cocaine overdose in 2003.

The series, produced by Studio Ramsay, will air on ITV in the UK. Talks are underway with U.S. networks to air it stateside.

In the two-part series, Gordon travels to South and Central America where he witnesses the illegal “cooking” process by which the drug is made, meets hired assassins and a big time drug-smuggler, is witness to the immediate aftermath of a cocaine-related murder and experiences the harsh reality of the ‘war on drugs’ by joining an elite Colombian anti-narcotics unit on a helicopter raid.

Back in the UK, Gordon joins police to catch a dealer and coke-taking drug-drivers, witnesses the arrest of couriers on their way to a major deal carrying tens of thousands of pounds and handles 30 kilos of freshly confiscated cocaine at a police testing lab. He also reflects on the challenge of tackling the damage done by cocaine as he meets a UK dealer and a recovering addict.

“I’ve wanted to understand the ‘world’ of cocaine ever since I lost one of my chefs at my flagship restaurant in Chelsea and I wanted to learn why it’s becoming such an epidemic not just globally but specifically in the culinary world,” said Ramsay. “Understanding and seeing how it’s made, transported, distributed, abused and prevented, has opened my eyes to the dreadfully dark side of cocaine that is simply not talked about and shown me that it’s far from glamorous and harmless. The documentary is gritty and shocking, but importantly an eye opener and hopefully a real education to all those in our industry and beyond. I dare anyone to watch this series and not think again about taking cocaine.”