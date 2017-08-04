Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for its awards-season play Goodbye Christopher Robin, the origin story of Winnie The Pooh that traces the children’s classic’s creation by author A.A. Milne.

Domhnall Gleeson stars as Milne, whose experiences in World War I shaped the creation of the storybook bear and his friends, which Milne based on his son Christopher Robin’s toys. The enchanted tales brought hope and comfort to a battered England after the war. The Simon Curtis-directed pic also touches on the toll the books’ success had on Milne and his family — son (Will Tillson) and wife Daphne (Margot Robbie) were also thrust into the spotlight. Kelly Macdonald also stars.

Searchlight has set an October 13 release for the pic, which was penned by Damian Jones and Simon Vaughan. Jones and Steve Christian produced.

Check out the trailer above.