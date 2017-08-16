Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures is teaming with Good Universe to produce the R-rated comedy Good Boys from The Office alums Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, both of whom wrote the script and will also be making their feature directorial debut.

Said to be in the vein of Sausage Party and Superbad, the film follows four 12 year olds caught between childhood innocence and lewd teenage corruption, who embark on an epic quest from Tarzana to the Sherman Oaks Galleria to replace a broken drone before their parents get home.

Point Grey’s Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver will produce while Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake serve as exec producers. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey with Brady Fujikawa for Good Universe.

Eisenberg and Stupnitsky are a writing-directing-producing team whose credits include Bad Teacher starring Cameron Diaz and Year One with Jack. They also exec produced the short-lived CBS series based on the aforementioned Bad Teacher. The duo is repped by WME, Mosaic and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Point Grey is repped by UTA and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson Abramson. Dan Freedman of Good Universe negotiated deals on behalf of producers.