Former Masters of Sex star Michael Sheen and Doctor Who alum David Tennant are in talks for the lead roles in Amazon Studios’ Good Omens, an hourlong limited comedy series based on Neil Gaiman’s (American Gods) and Terry Pratchett’s (Colour of Magic) novel, Deadline has confirmed. Their deals have not yet closed.

Written by Gaiman, Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except a somewhat fussy angel, and a fast-living demon are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

Sheen will play Aziraphale, an angel who works for God, and Tennant will play Crowley, a demon who works on behalf of the darkness.

Executive producers of the series are Neil Gaiman, Caroline Skinner (Doctor Who) and Chris Sussman (Fleabag) for BBC Studios; Rob Wilkins (Choosing to Die) and Rod Brown (Going Postal) for Narrativia. Gaiman will adapt the novel for the screen.

Sheen’s next project on the big screen is Dark River, in which he’ll make his directorial feature debut as well as star.

Tennant most recently was seen on TV as D.I. Alex Hardy in Broadchurch and on film in You, Me and Him and Mad to Be Normal.