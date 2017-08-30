Multi-hyphenate Mark Duplass (Togetherness, Room 104) has signed on as a series regular opposite Billy Bob Thornton and Ana De La Reguera in the second season of Amazon’s drama series Goliath.

Duplass will play Tom Wyatt, a successful Los Angeles developer who wants to give the city a distinct skyline. A prominent philanthropist, he is a major contributor to mayoral candidate Marisol Silva (De La Reguera).

The new season is executive produced by Peabody Award winner Clyde Phillips (Dexter), who serves as showrunner. The series is created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro.

Duplass, with his brother Jay, most recently created Room 104, which was just renewed for a second season on Netflix. The duo also created the critically acclaimed HBO series Togetherness, in which Mark also starred. On the big screen, Duplass will next be seen in upcoming Jason Reitman-directed comedy Tully starring Charlize Theron, and in a starring role in Love Sonia with Demi Moore.