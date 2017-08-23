Netflix has set November 22 for the premiere of Godless, a limited period drama series from the Out of Sight duo of Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank.

Netflix

Written, directed and executive produced by Frank, the seven-part Godless is a Western set in an 1800s New Mexico mining town, starring Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery and Jack O’Connell.

It centers on notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Daniels) and his gang of outlaws who are on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode (O’Connell), a son-like protégé who betrayed the brotherhood. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widower Alice Fletcher (Dockery), an outcast herself, in a worn-down, isolated mining town of La Belle, NM — governed mainly by women. When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier.

Soderbergh and Frank are executive producing alongside Casey Silver.