Netflix has another keeper from Jenji Kohan on its hands. The Internet network has renewed new 1980s wrestling comedy GLOW for a 10-episode second season.

Kohan, who is behind one of Netflix’s signature series, Orange Is the New Black, executive produces GLOW, created/executive produced by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Like Orange Is the New Black, GLOW, inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the ’80s, has been a critical and pop culture hit. Set in 1985 Los Angeles, it follows Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling out-of-work actress as she auditions for, trains and eventually makes TV’s first women’s wrestling show.

Flahive and Mensch, who serve as showrunners, executive produce with Kohan and Tara Herrmann.

GLOW is the fourth Netflix comedy to debut in 2017 and get a second-season renewal. It joins One Day at a Time, Santa Clarita Diet and Dear White People. One 2017 Netflix comedy has been canceled, Girlboss.