EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning Australian drama Glitch was confirmed for a second season ahead of its Season 1 global launch on Netflix in fall 2016. The streaming service has now set a Season 2 premiere date of November 28, and today we have a first trailer — check it out above.

The paranormal saga has been highly-praised. It’s set in the small town of Yoorana where police officer James Hayes (Patrick Brammall) is called to the local cemetery in the middle of the night after seven people have inexplicably risen from the dead in perfect health. With no memory of their identities, they are determined to discover who they are and what has happened to them. James and one of the Risen recognize each other, and along with local doctor Elishia McKellar (Genevieve O’Reilly), James struggles to keep the case hidden from his colleagues, his family, and the world. The seven people are all linked in some way, and the search begins for someone who knows the truth about how and why they have returned.

In Season 2, the Risen unravel the mystery of how and why they are back, but their journey of reconciliation and revenge is soon disrupted by another lethal threat.

The star ensemble includes Luke Owen (Black Sails), Patrick Brammall (A Funny Kind Of Love), Emma Booth (The Boys Are Back) and Emily Barclay (Mr Pip).

Glitch was created by Tony Ayres (The Slap) and Louise Fox (Broadchurch).

Netflix is co-producing the second season alongside the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Matchbox Pictures. ABC in Oz starts airing Season 2 on September 14.