A day after country-pop icon Glen Campbell’s death, CMT has set a tribute special to air this week. Featuring such stars as Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire, CMT Remembers Glen Campbell premieres at 8:30 AM Thursday and will repeat a couple of times.

Hosted by CMT’s Cody Alan and Katie Cook, the half-hour special includes rare archival photos, interviews and performances including “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Gentle on My Mind” (watch a clip of the latter above), along with memorable moments from The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour featuring Johnny Cash, John Wayne, Carol Burnett, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and more.

The program also features Campbell’s final interview with CMT in 2011, in which the Wrecking Crew alum and wife Kim talk about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. “If you know you got it, live with it the best way you can,” the Grammy-laden singer says. “You don’t cry over spilled milk. .. I really like the situation I’m in because if I make a mistake now, they expect it.”

Campbell recorded more than 70 albums, had dozens of hit country and pop singles and won six Grammys during his long career. He also earned a Best Song Oscar nomination for “I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” from the 2014 documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me.