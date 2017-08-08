Glen Campbell, the honey-voiced singer-songwriter who had a slew of hits in the 1960s and ’70s and earned an Oscar nom for Best Song from the 2014 docu Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me, died today in Nashville. He was 81. He had struggled with Alzheimer’s since 2011. A rep for his record label confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

Campbell starred in the classic 1969 Western True Grit opposite John Wayne, who landed his only Oscar for the lead role of Rooster Cogburn. Campbell had a minor hit with the longing title track.

A native of rural Arkansas, he also hosted a CBS variety show called The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour. Debuting as a midseason replacement in January 1969, the series ran until June 1972 and featured such sidemen as Dom DeLuise, Jerry Reed and Mike Curb.

By then, Campbell already was a successful solo artist, with 1967’s “Gentle on My Mind” and “By the Time I Get To Phoenix — the former earned multiple Grammys and the late made the Grammys Hall of Fame — hitting the pop charts and “Wichita Lineman” making the pop Top 5 in 1968; the album of same name hit No. 1. He went on to have pop hits with “Galveston” and “It’s Only Make Believe” while continued to score on the country charts.

Campbell made a huge comeback in the mid-’70s with “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Nights,” both of which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

He also briefly toured with the Beach Boys when Brian Wilson was ailing in the mid-’60s.

