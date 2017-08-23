Get Shorty is coming back. Epix has ordered a 10-episode second season of the original series for premiere in 2018. The dark comedy from MGM Television is the third of Epix’s initial original series to be renewed for a sophomore run, joining Berlin Station and Graves, and is the first from Epix’s new sole owner, MGM.

The series is based in part on the 1990 bestselling Elmore Leonard novel of the same name and created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment). It follows Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd), a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood with the help of a washed-up producer, Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano), as a means to leave his criminal past behind. Cast also includes Sean Bridgers, Lidia Porto, Megan Stevenson, Lucy Walters and Carolyn Dodd.

Epix

“Epix is proud to be the home of Get Shorty, which has been the perfect addition to our scripted original slate,” said Mark Greenberg, President and CEO of Epix. “Get Shorty is our most successful original scripted series to date, and continues to deliver phenomenal performances. We are thrilled to be working again with MGM Television, Davey Holmes, Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano and the Get Shorty team on a second season.”

Get Shorty is executive produced by Holmes and Adam Arkin (The Americans, Billions). The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed by MGM.

Get Shorty airs at 10 PM Sundays on Epix.