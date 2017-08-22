Responding to the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the initial reluctance of President Donald Trump to condemn the actions of white supremacists, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is partnering with the Clooney Foundation for Justice to increase the capacity of the SPLC to combat hate groups in America. The George & Amal Clooney Foundation has bestowed a $1 million grant through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

“Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality,” the couple said in a statement. “There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.”

The Clooney Foundation for Justice was co-founded by the Clooneys in 2016 to advance justice in courtrooms,

classrooms and communities around the world. The SPLC is a non-profit that monitors the activities of domestic hate

groups and other extremists, currently tracking more than 1,600 extremist groups operating

across the country. It has used litigation to win court judgments against 10 major white supremacist organizations and 50 individuals who led them or participated in violent acts.

“We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent

extremism in the United States,” the Clooneys said. “What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in

communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate.”