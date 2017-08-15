EXCLUSIVE: Universal has acquired an untitled contemporary action adventure script about the hunt for Genghis Khan’s mysterious tomb. Studio bought a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos, who co-wrote the live action Beauty and the Beast, as well as The Huntsman: Winter’s War. ImageMovers’ Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine will produce along with Seven Bucks Productions production president Hiram Garcia. Seven Bucks’ Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will be exec producers with ImageMovers’ Robert Zemeckis. Uni’s Jay Polidoro and Lexi Barta will oversee for the studio.

While the premise would seem tailor made for Johnson, here he is only going to be a producer, as Seven Bucks broadens its reach into films that are not star vehicles. Johnson is in business with the studio on the Fast and the Furious franchise, as well as the untitled spinoff film where Johnson and Jason Statham will reprise their characters in a script by Chris Morgan, a deal Deadline revealed last April. Spiliotopoulos is represented by UTA and managers Jon Huddle and DJ Talbot; Johnson is WME and The Garcia Companies; Zemeckis is WME and Rapke by CAA.