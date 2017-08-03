Gaumont said today that it has promoted Tim Stephen to Head of Business and Legal Affairs, based in its Los Angeles office. His responsibilities encompass the TV, animation and distribution divisions.

Gaumont

Since joining the company as SVP U.S. Business and Legal Affairs in October 2014, Stephen has worked on projects including Netflix’s Narcos, F Is for Family and Hemlock Grove; NBC’s Hannibal; and High in the Clouds, an animated feature in development based on the book by Paul McCartney and Philip Ardagh.

“Tim has proven to be an invaluable member of our team with his broad-ranging experience across all entertainment-industry disciplines, including business and legal affairs, television development and production, and international co-financing,” said Gaumont Vice CEO Christophe Riandee, to whom Stephen will report. “He is respected for his inclusive leadership style and focused approach to problem-solving, and is fully deserving of this promotion.”

Before joining Gaumont, Stephen served for six years as EVP Business and Legal Affairs for Generate. He also has held Business and Legal Affairs positions at Cartoon Network and Lionsgate and served as president of Adam Productions. He began his entertainment career with positions at MGM/UA, 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Productions.