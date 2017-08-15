Sunday saw hackers dole out more material from their attack on HBO, but it also saw the premium cabler’s top show Game Of Thrones score more ratings highs.

As episodes of the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, The Deuce, Ballers and Insecure were put up online Sunday and the Teen Choice Awards played out on Fox, the third-to-last episode of Season 7 of Game Of Thrones snared 10.72 million viewers. In the adults 18-49 demo, Sunday’s “Eastwatch” episode scored a 5.0, which is 6% better than the previous high for the show hit in its Season 7 debut and one other airing.

Viewershipwise, Sunday’s GoT was up just a touch from the previous series high of 10.2 million of the week before, but still a high for the series executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The episode saw estranged brothers Tyrion and Jaime Lannister attempt to find a detente in the war for Westeros. It also unveiled a powerful linage, and saw a potentially core character return, aka GoT 101.

Unlike the week before, the “Eastwatch” episode was not leaked online. Despite threats of a big GoT reveal, the “Mr. Smith” hacker(s) who got into HBO’s system earlier this summer have not put any episodes of the series online. Earlier this week, four individuals were arrested for the leak of the August 6 episode that happened off Star, a distributor in India.

Coming off the giant and dragon-filled battle of “The Spoils Of War” episode the previous week, the Matt Shaman-directed “Eastwatch” was more low-key action-wise. However, as the penultimate season of the Emmy-winning drama based on George R.R. Martin’s book moves towards its August 27 finale, interest in the already well-watched series continues to grow.

Despite the leaks, Sunday’s Ballers and Insecure episodes were both up a tenth in the 18-49 demo.