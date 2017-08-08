With a battle royal for control of the Seven Kingdoms, a scorched army and an injured dragon, Sunday’s Game of Thrones was a visual feast that was rewarded with an all-time viewership high despite the widespread hack of HBO and an unrelated leak of the episode last week.

HBO

With an audience of 10.2 million, the “Spoils of War” fourth episode of the penultimate season established a new high for of the premium cabler’s blockbuster series. The previous most-watched GoT was the highly anticipated July 16 Season 7 premiere. That “Dragonstone” episode snagged an audience of 10.1 million for the series based on George R.R. Martin’s books.

This new high for the series exec produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss comes as HBO was struck by what seems to be a massive data breach in the past couple of weeks. Amid corporate correspondence and financial information, that hack also included materials related to upcoming Thrones episodes including a script that was leaked online last week. The “Spoils” episode was posted on August 4, two days before it aired, via material snagged from an Indian distributor.

The seven-episode Season 7 of Game of Thrones wraps up on August 27.