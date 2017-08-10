Leslie Jones joined Seth Meyers on Wednesday’s Late Night to watch the latest episode of Game Of Thrones (aka Game of Jones).

Jones, a huge GoT fan, was quick to point out to Meyers that it’s critical that he watch the beginning. “They’re doin’ all the kingdoms, man.. you gotta watch that,” she tells Meyers.

Commenting on the characters, Jones notes in one observation, “Bronn is the dude in the ‘hood that knows where all the $1 cigarettes is.”

She also mused that if she were a character on GoT she would live in, of course, Compton Castle, and wondered aloud about what is going on with Bran Stark: “They really need to get a blood test on him cause I just think he’s high.”

The high point, however, came when Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, walked into the room to surprise Jones and joined the two to watch the rest of the episode.

Jones wasted no time weighing in on Hill’s character.

“I was saying, you can’t trust your ass!” said Jones. “You know shit that you’re not telling everybody. Like you know about the Red Witch, you didn’t tell ’em about the Red Witch!”

There’s a lot more, so watch the clip above and enjoy.