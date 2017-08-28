Game Of Thrones may have wrapped its epic Season 7 with an appropriately epic season finale last night, but HBO won’t leave fans completely snowed out until next year’s final season. The network has unveiled the first episode of The Game Revealed, a seven-part behind-the-scenes series focused on Season 7 available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

The series features interviews with cast and crew that provide new info and insights on how some of the biggest moments from the latest season evolved. The first episode is now available, including on Facebook and YouTube (watch it below). The remaining episodes will be available exclusively to HBO subscribers each Monday.

Here’s Episode 1: