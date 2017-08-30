With the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones fresh in our memories, there is one particular scene that stands out to everyone: the pivotal love scene between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Dubbed as “The Union of Ice and Fire,” the cast had some appropriate reactions to this taboo scene where, as Harington puts it, “tall into bed together.”

As we have found out, Jon and Danenerys are related, which makes this scene a little bit hard to take in — and the cast is certainly aware of that. In the commentary in the video above, Harington and Clarke jokingly gag and dry heave about the thought of the two characters sleeping together, but at the same time, they see how it moves the story forward.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays the all-knowing Bran that revealed Jon’s genetic history, said that this may be an indication of what’s gonna happen. “Just when everything was coming together — just when everyone was going to join together to fight, inevitably Game of Thrones will tear us apart once more.”

In the featurette, Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion, is aware of the consequences but still recognizes some good in this union. “It’s dangerous for everybody involved,” he says. “I’m sure it’s good for both of them in the moment — but you don’t even get the relief of how beautiful it should be.” Then again he adds, “There’s a history of romance not ending well on this show.”

The incestuous scene may be hard to stomach, but it’s not that much of shock considering the show’s history of relative-on-relative action. Since the first season, sibling characters Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) have constantly “bedded” each other — but in a more aggressive and less “beautiful” way.