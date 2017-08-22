The icy second to last episode of the second to last season of Game Of Thrones is the second most watched of the HBO blockbuster’s run.

However, with 10.24 million viewers, the August 20 ‘Beyond The Wall’ episode saw a dip of just over 4% from the all-time high of the ‘Eastwatch’ episode of the previous week. The 10.72 million that the August 13 airing of the series based on George R.R. Martin’s novels snagged was the second rise in two consecutive record-breaking weeks for the Emmy winning David Benioff and D.B. Weiss EP’d show.

The small decline of this past Sunday comes after the over 70-minute long and Alan Taylor directed episode was leaked online earlier last week. While previous episodes of this season of GoT have made their way online prematurely, the dip also came with some increased premium cable competition as the penultimate episode of Power’s fourth season hit a season high on Sunday. The last three episodes of the Starz drama were also leaked online, in what sadly is becoming a common occurrence for TV’s top shows.

Still, as HBO is recovering from a hack that has seen GoT scripts, corporate correspondence and online unveiled episodes of other series, the ‘Beyond The Wall’ episode is up 34% in sets of eyeballs from what the ‘Battle of The Bastards’ Season 6 penultimate episode of June 19 last year snared. It is also up 0.75 from what the previous all-time second place viewership episode of August 16’s ‘The Spoils Of War’ pulled in.

Over all plays and on platforms like HBO GO and HBO Now, the ‘Beyond The Wall’ episode had 14.2 million viewers. Flexing a little bit more muscle for HBO, the 10:45 PM airing of Insecure hit a new series viewership high with 1.3 million tuning in. The Issa Rae-led sitcom had achieved a series high the week before.

The Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones airs at 9 PM on August 27. The six episode eight season of GoT is expected to debut next summer.