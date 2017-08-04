This Sunday’s upcoming episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones was leaked online early this morning, but the leak is not related to the hack that the premium cabler experienced last week. According to sources, the leaked episode come from an Indian distributor called Star.

The low-quality-format version included a “for internal viewing only” watermark that clearly designated the subcontinent distributor. The episode appeared on Google Drive postings in a Reddit thread.

HBO told Deadline this morning that it had no comment on this GoT leak.

In the context of the larger HBO hack, it is noteworthy that while the hacker has put up at least one GoT script online, they have not posted any actual Season 7 episodes of the blockbuster based on George RR Martin’s books.

Having debuted to record ratings on July 16, the penultimate season of the Emmy-winning drama concludes on August 27. The final season of GoT is scheduled to debut next year.