It was a big night on cable Sunday with debuts, cliffhangers and the penultimate episode of the penultimate season of Game Of Thrones, but some of the Big 4 were on the field too. NFL preseason preemptions peppered the programming schedule and could result in some adjustments, but once again the overall win went to CBS.

The House of Moonves scored a 0.9/4 rating and 4.90 million viewers Sunday in great part due to a healthy Big Brother (1.8/7). With potential romance or something like that wafting through the house, the Julie Chen-hosted veteran reality series was down a tenth from the final numbers of August 13. However, it is also up 12% in the key demo from last week’s fast affiliates to again finish as Sunday’s top-rated show. Big Brother was the second most watched show of the night, after the 7.76 million pulled in by 60 Minutes (0.8/4).

Fox had the last bit of the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship (0.3/1) bleeding into Sunday’s prime and ending at 7:30 PM, but otherwise the net was all encores. The CW was also all repeats Sunday.

ABC’s Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (0.8/3) and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7/3) were the same as last week, as was CBS’ Candy Crush (0.5/2).

A win by Regan Smith on Sunday also saw a win for NBC with the P & G Championship: Women’s Events (0.6/3). The U.S. gymnastics gathering was up 20% from the last comparable time the net had the event on a Saturday (August 15, 2015). Viewershipwise, last night’s competition was up 25% from just over two years ago.

And remember, don’t look at the sun today during the Solar Eclipse.