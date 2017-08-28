Ending what has been a record breaking seventh season for Game of Thrones, the longest ever episode of the HBO blockbuster smashed all its previous viewership highs with last night’s penultimate season finale.

The nearly 80-minute long David Benioff and D.B. Weiss penned “The Dragon and The Wolf” snagged 12.1 million viewers for the series based on George R.R. Martin’s books. The 9 PM starting Jeremey Podeswa-directed episode isup 13% from GoT‘s previous viewership high of August 13’s “Eastwatch” episode and a surge of 36% over the Season 6 finale of June 26, 2016.

Coming out of a cycle that has seen the series and the premium cabler battered by leaks and hacks, Sunday’s GoT saw a total of 16.5 million sets of eyeballs watching as the Night King and his Army of the Dead broke through the Wall on Westeros’ northern border. That figure adds up those watching the initial airing, the first replay and early numbers from HBO Go and HBO Now.

The good news for the Richard Plepler-run channel went further into the night as the extra long GoT was followed by series highs for Ballers and Insecure too. The Dwayne Johnson-led series scored 2.9 million viewers and the Issa Rae-led series had a total audience of 1.3 million. That’s a 10% and 1% uptick respectively for Ballers and Insecure over their previous highs, which Insecure hit just last week.

Set to be six-episodes run, the eighth and final season of the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones is expected to debut next year.