The League star Paul Scheer has been set to write a long-in-the works TV series based on Galaxy Quest, the cult 1999 sci-fi comedy that starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Alan Rickman. Scheer picks up from original writer Robert Gordon, who co-penned the movie.

The series had been set at Amazon in 2015 but ran into casting issues with the original

stars. It reportedly was close to beginning production before Rickman’s death in January 2016. Sheer has a new take on the material, but it’s unclear whether Allen, Weaver and co-stars including Tony Shalhoub and Sam Rockwell will be a part of this one as the writing deal just made.

“Without giving much away, I don’t think there has never been a better time to continue the Galaxy Quest story with the explosion and popularity of sci-fi films in recent years,” Scheer said. “To be able to create and be a part of this world is just mind-blowing, and I’m approaching this truly as what I’d like to see as a fan.”

The series is from Paramount Television. Original producer Mark Johnson is still attached to produce via his Gran Via Productions.

Scheer, the actor-writer who launched his career at UCB, currently appears on ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat and did a stint this season on HBO’s Veep. His writing credits include FX and FXX’s comedy The League and Comedy Central’s Childrens Hospital and he created and starred in the Adult Swim’s spoof series NTSF:SD:SUV:.