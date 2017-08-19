FX continues to stock up on big movie titles as theatrical films more and more deliver stronger ratings for basic cable networks than off-network series, making them a good investment.

FX, which was an early adopter of the strategy, has picked up another 17 2017 movies over the past seven months from Fox, Universal and Sony. They include most of the biggest grossers of the year to date outside of the Marvel and some other Disney titles that are locked into existing TV deals and Warner Bros. films that go to sibling Turner.

FX’s latest acquisitions include Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming ($309.8 million domestic box-office to date), Universal’s Despicable Me 3 ($249.7 million), Fox’s Logan ($226.3), Uni’s The Fate of the Furious ($225.8) and Get Out ($175.5), Fox’s The Boss Baby ($174.9) and War For the Planet Of the Apes ($138.9 million), Uni’s Split ($138.1 million), TriStar’s Baby Driver ($100.8 million), Uni’s Girls Trip ($100.1 million) — which just became the first comedy this year to cross the $100 million mark — and The Mummy ($80.1 million), Fox’s Alien: Covenant ($74.2 million), Fox’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ($73.2 million), Sony’s The Emoji Movie ($67.4 million), Focus’ Atomic Blonde ($45 million), Fox’s Snatched ($45.9 million) and Sony’s The Dark Tower ($37.9 million).