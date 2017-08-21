Netflix has given an eight-episode second-season order to comedy Friends From College. The renewal comes a month after the ensemble comedy, created/executive produced by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors) and Francesca Delbanco, was released on July 14.

Friends From College stars Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage and Jae Suh Park as a sextet of friends from Harvard in interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another who face down their forties. The series is described as a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.

While Friends From College garnered largely lukewarm reviews from critics, it has been better received by regular viewers and features one of the strongest casts assembled on a comedy series.

Stoller also directs the series, and Delbanco serves as a writer.

Friends From College joins a slew of other new Netflix series debuting in 2017 that have been renewed for a second season, including Orark, 13 Reasons Why, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Marvel’s Iron Fist, One Day At a Time, Santa Clarita Diet, Dear White People and GLOW. Only two so far, Girlboss and Gypsy, did not make it to a sophomore season.