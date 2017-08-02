Freeform has given a pilot order to Now & Then, a single-camera ensemble comedy from writer Shawn Wines and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Penned by Wines, Now & Then is about a group of old college friends, who, having lost touch over the years, are brought back together unexpectedly for one wild night only to be given a new lease on life and friendship. Reuniting as friends gives them the opportunity to discover who they always promised each other they would be.

Wines executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. This marks the eight pilot order for Honor since she joined Kapital a year ago yesterday. Two have gone to series, 9JKL and Me, Myself & I at CBS.

Kaplan, who is known for frequently collaborating with writers he gets in business with, gave Wines his TV start. Wines was fresh out of graduate school in 2012 when his comedy short Upstairs caught Kaplan’s attention. Wines landed his first sale with a single-camera comedy based on the short, which was set up at Fox with Kapital producing. The following year, Fox bought another half-hour script from Wines titled Five; also produced by Kaplan. Wines is repped by WME, the Radmin Company and Morris Yorn.

At Freeform, Kapital previously produced drama series Chasing Life and comedy Kevin From Work, as well as pilots Nicki, with Nicki Minaj, and Brown Girls.

Freeform, whose flagship multi-camera comedy Baby Daddy recently ended its run, also has popular multi-camera sitcom Young & Hungry. The network has been making a push in the single-camera arena, and has two upcoming single-camera comedy series, college-ish, a spinoff from ABC’s black-ish, and Alone Together.