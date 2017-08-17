Production has kicked off in Toronto on Angry Angel, Freeform’s new original Christmas movie from Will Gluck (Easy A, Friends With Benefits).

Starring Jason Biggs (Orange is the New Black), Brenda Song (Pure Genius), Ricky Mabe (Preacher), Andrew Bachelor (Meet the Blacks) and Andy Favreau (The Mick), the New York City-set Angry Angel follows a young woman turned angel, Allison Pyke (Song), who is stuck on Earth and can’t seem to ring the right bells in order to pass through those pearly gates into heaven. When the love of her life, Patrick (Mabe), shows up in New York City, it complicates Pyke’s journey as well as frustrates her angel mentor Jason Biggs (Biggs). The not-so-merry situation also turns into an unexpected love triangle with her friend with sometimes benefits, Barker (Favreau).

Produced by Olive Bridge Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television, Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz will serve as executive producers. Angry Angel will premiere in November 2017.

Favreau also is one of the leads of NBC’s upcoming Mindy Kaling-produced comedy Champions, which will air in 2018.