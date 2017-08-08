Fox has cast Maya Rudolph as the female lead of its newest live musical event, A Christmas Story, which will air Dec. 17.

A Saturday Night Live alum who also showed her song-and-dance chops on a short-lived NBC variety show, Rudolph will star as the mother of nine-year old protagonist Ralphie Parker.

Fox saw a ratings dip in 2016 with its Tyler Perry Passion musical, compared with the strong numbers it got from Grease: Live in 2015. Platt is also producing a live version of Rent for Fox.

Based on the 2012 Broadway production, A Christmas Story will be a three-hour broadcast airing Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7PM. Marc Platt, the producer of Grease: Live as well as hits like Wicked and La La Land, is producing A Christmas Story, which is based on the beloved 1983 movie.

The production will originate at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who just won Tony Awards for their work on musical Dear Evan Hansen and contributed lyrics to La La Land’s Oscar-winning song, “City of Stars,” scored A Christmas Story: The Musical. They will compose several new songs for Fox’s live version, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary adapting the book.

A Christmas Story: The Musical opened on Broadway in November 2012 and earned three Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. Based on the writings of Jean Shepherd, the book was written by Joseph Robinette, with music and lyrics by Pasek and Paul.

Fox’s live version will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television & Alterative Television. Platt and Adam Siegel will executive-produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary serving as co-executive producers and writers.