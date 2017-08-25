Fox has announced Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?, a two-hour investigative special that probes the unsolved murders of rappers Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, from Critical Content, the producers of last season’s The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey.

Fox

The special, hosted by Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien, will premiere Sunday, September 24 at 8 PM ET/PT on Fox. The special will reveal new details of the investigation and never-before-heard accounts, along with interviews with former private investigators, police officers, informants and hip-hop insiders. It also will feature an on-camera reunion between Lil’ Cease and E.D.I. Mean, who will talk about the friendship between the two rappers, their untimely deaths and the East Coast/West Coast fallout. Additionally, an exclusive, never-before-released audio recording of Biggie talking about the shooting of Tupac will be revealed.

The Fox project is the latest marking the 20th anniversary of the murders. A&E is relaunching its Biography banner with documentary Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G., along with limited series Who Killed Tupac?. USA Network also has Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. scripted true-crime drama series, which chronicles the two major police investigations into the murders.

The Fox special is produced by Critical Content. Tom Forman, Ice-T, Soledad O’Brien, David Metzler, Jon Beyer, Brad Bishop and Jorge Hinojosa will serve as executive producers.