This may sound a little geeky, but could become important as television sets offer visually rich High Dynamic Range (HDR) images.

Fox says today that it’s teaming with Panasonic and Samsung Electronics to create what they call “an open, royalty-free dynamic metadata platform,” tentatively called HDR10+.

Translation: They want the industry to have a common communications standard that would enable ultra-HD TVs, Blu-ray disc players, and set top boxes to dynamically adjust the brightness, color and contrast of a movie or show scene-by-scene — not just once for the entire production. The process is known as tone-mapping.

“HDR10+ is a technological step forward that optimizes picture quality for next generation displays,” says Fox Innovation Lab Managing Director Danny Kaye. “HDR10+ provides dynamic metadata, which precisely describes every scene to deliver unprecedented picture quality.”

The HDR10+ collaboration will enable consumers to have video players that “more accurately realize the vision of our filmmakers beyond the theater,” he adds.

Samsung Visual Display Business SVP Jongsuk Chu calls the companies “ideal partners” for the initiative. They will discuss it in more detail — and offer a demonstration — in January at the next CES consumer electronics show, where TV makers often show off their upcoming models.

“We are committed to making the latest technology available in our TVs and are confident that HDR10+ will deliver premium quality content and enhance the way you experience television programs and movies in the home,” says Chu.

Panasonic Executive Officer Yuki Kusumi says that the new standard will offer “considerable HDR picture quality improvements across a wider range of TVs while accelerating the amount of premium HDR content available.”