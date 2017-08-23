Fox Sports just gave a vote of confidence to Big3, the new 3-on-3 professional basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube and entertainment exec Jeff Kwatinetz.

The sports broadcaster says that it added a year to its agreement to offer matches. Big3 was introduced in January, and its first Championship airs this Saturday.

“In its inaugural year, the league provided competitive, entertaining basketball that really resonated with fans, as evidenced by its television ratings on FS1 and packed arenas across the country,” says Fox Sports Head of Business Operations David Nathanson.

Ice Cube says that Fox “understands that the Big3 is about competitive, hard-nosed, compelling basketball and they’ve been a great partner to work with during our inaugural season. Our shared vision makes this partnership an ideal fit.”

The league’s player captains include Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Stephen Jackson, Rashard Lewis and Chauncey Billups. Coaches include Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Gary Payton, Charles Oakley, Clyde Drexler, George Gervin, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn.

This Saturday’s championship will pit Trilogy (captained by Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington) against Headed Monsters (Rashard Lewis and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf).