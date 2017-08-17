Fox has landed Revival, a new comedy executive produced by Fresh Off the Boat creator/showrunner Nahnatchka Khan. The project, which has received a put pilot commitment, will be written by former Son Of Zorn showrunner Sally Bradford McKenna, with Michael Showalter, coming off helming The Big Sick, set to direct.

Turning the sitcom reboot phenomenon on its head, Revival centers on Elliot, formerly the little kid from a beloved ’80s family sitcom and now living a normal life, who reluctantly gets sucked back into the show’s revival with his old TV family.

Bradford McKenna executive produces alongside Chris McKenna, Khan, Mandy Summers and Showalter for 20th Century Fox Television and Khan’s studio-based pod Fierce Baby Productions.

Husband-and-wife duo Sally and Chris McKenna are repped by UTA and attorney David Matlof. Showalter, co-creator of Wet Hot American Summer and Search Party, is repped by UTA, Principato and Stone, Genow Smelkinson. Khan is repped by WME.