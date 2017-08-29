Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Nightfall, a cop drama from Oscar-nominated writer Sheldon Turner (Up In the Air) and Emmy-winning producer Howard Gordon (24, Homeland). The project hails from Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions, Gordon’s Teakwood Lane Productions and 20th Century Fox TV where both companies are based.

Written by Turner, Nightfall is about a New York City anti-crime unit headed by a charismatic, often unpredictable detective who works the midnight shift, dealing with all the dangerous and insane things that occur between the hours of 10 PM and 6 AM.

Turner, Klein and Gordon executive produce.

Last season, Turner wrote and he and Klein executive produced another drama project for Fox, untitled University aka Controversy, which went to pilot with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa directing and Archie Panjabi starring. Turner and Vendetta are repped by CAA.

In addition to executive producing Homeland, which is heading into its seventh season on Showtime, Gordon recently executive produced Fox/20th TV’s 24 spinoff series, 24: Legacy, and is currently exploring potential new offshoots from the venerable real-time drama franchise. He is repped by WME.