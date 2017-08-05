Fox News has suspended host Eric Bolling pending the results of its investigation he sent lewd photos to three female colleagues.

A Fox News spokesperson released the following statement: “Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway.”

The Bolling-hosted program Cashin’ In taped yesterday morning was pulled last night after FNC became aware of the allegations in a Huffington Post story that Bolling had texted unsolicited photos of male genitalia to three female colleagues. Cashin’ In was replaced today by a live half-hour of news.

The network will use a rotation of substitute hosts in Bolling’s place on The Specialists (weekdays, 5 p.m.) and Cashin’ In (Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.).

Attorney Paul Weiss is conducting the Fox News investigation.

Yesterday’s Huffington Post article said Bolling sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to two female colleagues at Fox Business News and one female colleague at Fox News. HuffPost wrote that a dozen sources backed up the allegations, and has not revealed the names of the three women.

Bolling’s attorney Michael J. Bowe was quoted in the piece saying, “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.” Later, in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Bowe said, “The story is based on anonymous sources and not true. No such unsolicited communications occurred.”

Bolling has been with the Fox Business Network since 2007, and has co-hosted The Five and, since May, The Fox News Specialists. He’s been hosting Cashin’ In since 2013.