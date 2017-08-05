Eric Bolling has joined the ranks of Fox News hosts and execs facing claims of sexual impropriety or harassment. A Huffington Post investigation says Bolling sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to three woman at the network.

HuffPost claims a dozen sources back up the allegations. The website has not revealed the names of the three women, but said two are Bolling’s colleagues at Fox Business and one a colleage at Fox News.

Bolling has denied the claims through his lawyer.

“The women did not solicit the messages, which they told colleagues were deeply upsetting and offensive,” wrote HuffPost freelance journalist Yashar Ali. “One of the recipients said that when she replied to Bolling via text, telling him never to send her such photos again, he did not respond. Four people, outside of the recipients, confirmed to HuffPost they’d seen the photo, and eight others said the recipients had spoken to them about it.”

Though Fox News wouldn’t provide comment to the HuffPost piece other than to say it would “investigate the matter,” Bolling’s attorney Michael J. Bowe said, “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.” Later, Bowe told Breitbart News, “The story is based on anonymous sources and not true. No such unsolicited communications occurred.”

Bolling has been with the Fox Business Network since 2007, and has co-hosted The Five and, since May, The Fox News Specialists.

In April, popular Fox host Bill O’Reilly left the network after news that he’d settled various harassment suits, and last year Fox’s co-founder Roger Ailes was booted under a similar cloud. Former Fox co-president Bill Shine left the network in May as the harassment allegations under his tenure continued to build, and last month Fox Business anchor Charles Payne was benched over sexual harassment charges.

Bolling, a frequent Twitterer, has been silent there since yesterday’s HuffPost report, but the same can’t be said for either Keith Olbermann or conservative strategist Roger Stone:

Odd denial to @yashar by @ericbolling atty. "recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications" — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 5, 2017