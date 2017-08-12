The series of events surrounding the protests in Charlottesville have been filling social media and the airwaves since they have started. Fox News Channel has announced that they have changed their primetime lineup to continue live coverage of the situation in Virginia.

Correspondents Doug McKelway and Ellison Barber have been reporting live from the scene and will provide updates throughout the evening on the current state of emergency in Virginia, the coverage replacing tonight’s FOX Report anchored by Julie Banderas (7-9PM/ET) as well as Justice with Judge Jeanine hosted by Jeanine Pirro (9-11PM/ET).

This is the first lineup change for news networks in regards to the events coming out of Charlottesville. MSNBC and CNN have been covering the events all day, with no signs of slowing down into the evening.

Today’s “United the Right” rally was organized by white nationalists and alt-right groups in opposition to a planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from the University of Virginia’s recently renamed Emancipation Park. Things turned violent even before a car crashed into a crowd of counter-protesters. As a result, one person has been confirmed dead and many were injured.

In regards to the violent events, President Trump said “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,” then repeating, “On many sides.”