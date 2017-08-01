Fox Networks Group said in June, when it announced plans to run six-second ads on its digital and on-demand properties, that they would “eventually” also appear on linear TV.

That “eventually” is August 13: FNG says today that it will introduce the format on Fox’s Teen Choice 2017 live broadcast.

Duracell and Mars have ordered what the network calls “the first ever six-second ads on broadcast television.”

YouTube last year introduced the format of non-skippable, six-second bumper spots. Supporters say that the length is long enough to make an impression on viewers, and short enough to stop people from trying to avoid them.

Fox positions this as part of a larger effort to “improve the viewer experience of watching television” that includes reducing overall ad loads, and using detailed consumer data to target sales pitches.

“We’re excited to work with Duracell and other brands to boost the impact and awareness of their campaigns through a truly innovative mix of ad formats on Fox,” says Entertainment Sales EVP Suzanne Sullivan. “While brands have been experimenting with 140 characters for quite some time, now we are introducing a way to do so with the sound, motion and full-screen experience of broadcast television.”

Mars Wrigley Confectionery Media Director Ray Amati says that young viewers “demand shorter ad lengths and we see the Teen Choice Awards as a great way to showcase our Snickers brand and Twix brand stories in shorter pods that may reduce channel surfing.”

Duracell Marketing VP Ramon Velutini says “our ‘power packed’ six-second ads could play a bigger role in our creative asset mix in the near future.”