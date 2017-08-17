Fox has ordered a script and pilot presentation for a half-hour animated comedy from Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions, The Simpsons‘ veteran Mike Scully and his wife, former Simpsons writer-producer Julie Scully. 20th Century Fox TV and Universal TV, where Poehler is under a development deal, are the studios.

Co-created by Poehler and written by Mike and Julie Scully, the untitled project is centered on the family and friends of 15-year-old Duncan Harris, an average kid with dreams of being a UFC fighter, tech billionaire, video game champ, or any job where you make a ton of money and don’t have to wear a tie. The trio executive produce and Poehler also is attached to voice multiple characters. 3 Arts’ Dave Becky is producing.

Poehler’s Paper Kite currently has series Broad City at Comedy Central and Difficult People at Hulu. The production company also has several additional projects in the works including Schooled at Universal Pictures and Edison, a dark musical comedy series, in development at HBO. Paper Kite also recently acquired the feature rights to upcoming YA novel Moxie. Poehler also is executive producer of comedy Household Name starring Carol Burnett, which is being reworked.

The Parks And Recreation alumna will next be seen as co-host and executive producer via her Paper Kite of the upcoming NBC competition series The Handmade Project. Poehler is repped by WME.