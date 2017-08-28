Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Not Ready, an autobiographical single-camera comedy from Speechless writer-producer Niki Schwartz-Wright, Fred Savage, Jake Kasdan, 20th Century Fox TV and Nahnatchka Khan’s studio-baed Fierce Baby Productions.

Rex/Shutterstock

Rex/Shutterstock

Written by Schwartz-Wright based on her real life with Savage attached to direct, Not Ready tells the story of Niki’s struggle to embrace the harsh realities of being a grown-up while dealing with her fun-loving, unconventional family.

Schwartz-Wright executive produces alongside 20th TV-based Savage, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar as well as Fierce Baby’s Khan and Mandy Summers.

Schwartz-Wright most recently served as supervising producer on 20th TV’s ABC comedy series Speechless, which is executive produced by Kasdan and Mar. She also worked on the studio’s Fox comedy series The Grinder, in which Savage starred. Additionally, Kasdan and Mar serve as executive producers on Khan’s ABC/20th TV comedy Fresh Off the Boat, while Savage directed Fierce Baby/20th TV’s NBC Kourtney Kang comedy pilot this past season. Kasdan, who has a deal at 20th TV, also was an executive producer on Fox/20th TV’s New Girl and most recently helmed the Jumanji reboot for Sony, which is being released in December.

Fierce Baby has two put pilot commitments at Fox, for an ensemble romantic comedy written by Billy Finnegan and for comedy Revival, created by Sally Bradford McKenna.

Schwartz-Wright, Savage and Kasdan are repped by WME. Schwartz-Wright is also repped by Mosaic and Morris Yorn and Kasdan, by Cinetic Media.